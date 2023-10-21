Revive, maintain all 13 defunct canals ahead of Northeast monsoon: Madurai corporation councillor

By Express News Service

MADURAI: All 13 canals that once prevented water stagnation in Madurai have been lying defunct for the past two-and-a-half years, alleged a corporation councillor during a meeting on Thursday. With the northeast monsoon knocking at the door, Ward 64 Councillor M Raja sought the revival and maintenance of the canals. Officials have said that works are yet to begin on the same.



The 13 canals, including the Kirthumal and Chinthamani canals, run across 100 wards of the city. Once known for carrying water to different parts of the city, the canals are now reduced to storm water drains and sewage drains. According to a source, these canals play a crucial role in preventing water stagnation, which has turned into a menace.



When contacted, Raja told TNIE, "These 13 canals were once Madurai's lifeline and helped in receding water from residential areas during the 1994 floods. Later, a bylaw was enacted to ensure the maintenance of these canals. For the past two-and-a-half years, however, the waterways have remained defunct, with several feet of sewage and garbage clogging them." He added that the situation will exacerbate with the onset of monsoon, and requested the corporation to revive the canals.



Another councillor also reiterated the request. Responding to the demands, corporation officials stated that a proposal has been sent to the concerned department seeking funds to carry for the works.

