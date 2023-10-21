Home States Tamil Nadu

Seven lakh passengers avail metro rail services on Thursday, Friday

Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Metro Station witnessed the highest footfall, with 28,021 passengers commuting through its gates. 

Published: 21st October 2023 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2023 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro

Representational image of Chennai Metro (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than seven lakh commuters availed Chennai Metro on last two days with Friday alone accounting for 3.6 lakh passengers on a single day, according to the data provided by Chennai Metro.

With commuters wanting to avoid traffic jam due to heavy inflow of traffic due to the weekend followed by Dushera holidays, a significant number preffered to take Cennai Metro. On Thursday, a total of 3.43 lakh passengers availed the metro services.

Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Metro Station witnessed the highest footfall, with 28,021 passengers commuting through its gates. Guindy Metro Station followed closely with 20,423 passengers, while Thirumangalam Metro Station and Guindy Metro Station recorded 18,375 and 18,113 passengers, respectively.

"These figures serve as a testament to CMRL's unwavering dedication to  providing Chennai with a world-class public transportation system that meets the needs of its residents. As the city continues to grow, CMRL remains committed to expanding its network and enhancing its services, ensuring that Chennai's residents have access to a safe, reliable, and convenient mode of transportation," a release stated.

