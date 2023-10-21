Shortage of urea at co-op societies, crop damage come up at farmers grievance meet

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The farmers' grievance meeting that was held on Friday, saw discussions around the shortage of urea at cooperative societies and crop damage caused by wild animals, among others.

A farmer said that cooperative societies in areas like Tiruchuli, Arupukottai, Kariapatti, and Virudhunagar were running short of urea, and demanded an increased supply. He also requested officials to take action against private shops that artificially create demand by halting goods. While officials denied the prevalence of shortage of urea, they assured a crackdown on shops that created artificial demand. The farmers also requested to conduct camps to facilitate changing names submitted for electricity connections.

Based on the petitions filed on crop damage, officials said that if wild animals are found to have caused the damage, the farmers can avail of relief by submitting relevant photographs to the forest department. District Collector V P Jeyaseelan said crop damage caused by wild boars, deer, and peacock was one of the most discussed topics during a recent meeting held by Chief Minister M K Stalin. "Forest department officials were instructed to prevent the same during the meeting itself," he said.

Additionally, Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam president N A Ramachandra Raja requested the district administration to set up Miyawaki forests on poramboke lands. He also demanded the arrest of the Pillayarkulam panchayat secretary who allegedly kicked a farmer during a grama sabha meeting, and sought police protection for the farmer.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The farmers' grievance meeting that was held on Friday, saw discussions around the shortage of urea at cooperative societies and crop damage caused by wild animals, among others. A farmer said that cooperative societies in areas like Tiruchuli, Arupukottai, Kariapatti, and Virudhunagar were running short of urea, and demanded an increased supply. He also requested officials to take action against private shops that artificially create demand by halting goods. While officials denied the prevalence of shortage of urea, they assured a crackdown on shops that created artificial demand. The farmers also requested to conduct camps to facilitate changing names submitted for electricity connections. Based on the petitions filed on crop damage, officials said that if wild animals are found to have caused the damage, the farmers can avail of relief by submitting relevant photographs to the forest department. District Collector V P Jeyaseelan said crop damage caused by wild boars, deer, and peacock was one of the most discussed topics during a recent meeting held by Chief Minister M K Stalin. "Forest department officials were instructed to prevent the same during the meeting itself," he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Additionally, Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam president N A Ramachandra Raja requested the district administration to set up Miyawaki forests on poramboke lands. He also demanded the arrest of the Pillayarkulam panchayat secretary who allegedly kicked a farmer during a grama sabha meeting, and sought police protection for the farmer. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp