Stalin inaugurates football stadium in Kolathur

The CM also inaugurated a free eye hospital, in collaboration with the Sri Agasthiyar Trust, and a tailor coaching centre, part of the Anitha Achievers Academy.

Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated a state-of-the-art artificial football ground in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar on friday. (Photo | P Ravikumar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on friday inaugurated a state-of-the-art artificial football ground in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, among other projects. The facility, equipped with an onlookers gallery, a dedicated pavement, and a children’s play area, was created under Singara Chennai 2.0 at a cost of Rs 3.84 crore.

In addition, the CM also inaugurated a free eye hospital, in collaboration with the Sri Agasthiyar Trust, and a tailor coaching centre, part of the Anitha Achievers Academy. He also laid the foundation for 33 new projects costing Rs 5.94 crore.

Later, Stalin distributed assistance to students, medical assistance, marriage aid, wet grinders, and other essentials to 55 beneficiaries. Minister PK Sekarbabu, Mayor R Priya and other elected representatives and officials were present on the occasion.

