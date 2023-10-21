TN CM Stalin urges Modi to integrate caste census with national decadal census 

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to integrate the caste census with the upcoming national decadal census

The chief minister’s demand assumes importance as many political parties in Tamil Nadu have already urged the DMK government to conduct a caste survey on the lines of the Bihar government.

However, in his letter to the prime minister, Stalin explained why a caste census by the Union government is more valid than the caste surveys done by the state governments.

“Some State Governments like Bihar have made good attempts in this direction by successfully conducting a caste-based survey and some have announced such steps. Although these state-specific initiatives and their data outcomes are very useful in providing insights into our society and its needs, they lack the advantage of a nationwide comparability of inputs and processes,” the chief minister pointed out.

Stalin also underscored that the caste surveys by the state governments lack the statutory stamp without legislative backing for such data collection since the census as a subject is in the Union list. “Hence, we are of the considered view that only a statutory Census of India, with critical caste-related data inputs, would be able to provide an appropriate platform for upholding social justice,” he added.

The chief minister said in light of the above, integrating the caste census with the proposed national decadal census alone could provide comprehensive and reliable data on the caste composition of our society and its reflection on the socio-economic indicators.

“This will enable evidence-based policymaking, helping all of us to ensure an equitable and inclusive development. Undertaking this task concurrently with the decadal census would not only ensure comparability of data across the nation but also optimize resource utilisation,” he added.

Stalin said there was a need for the Union government to immediately plan and commence the preparations for conducting a comprehensive caste census in India. Considering the fact that the previous census due in 2021 could not be conducted and the crucial caste-related data outcomes would touch the lives of crores of deserving people in our country, it should not be delayed any further.

He added that the census data has always provided the bedrock for framing policies and targeting specific interventions for the socio-economic development of the underprivileged. On the importance of conducting a nationwide caste census, the chief minister said, “Since caste has historically been a key determinant of the prospects of social progress in our society, it is essential that factual data on it is made available in the public domain. Only this can empower various stakeholders and policymakers to analyze the impact of our past programs and plan the strategies for the future. However, no contemporary data is available since the last caste census was conducted in India only in 1931.”

Stalin also pointed out that in the last 90 years, the demographic and socio-economic landscape of our country has undergone many changes. But the underprivileged sections of our society continue to remain backward, in spite of numerous past policy actions. Hence, it is vital that contemporary data derived from a common standard process at the national level is cumulated to address all the pressing issues related to social justice, equity and inclusivity.

