TN: SOP to control fans at mega events soon

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government on Friday informed the Madras High Court that a standard operating procedure for regulating fanfare surrounding mega events like the release of movies, audio launches and music concerts which would attract huge crowds would be formulated soon.

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah made the submission before the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy when a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by Ayya seeking to formulate regulatory procedures for mega events came up for hearing on Friday.

“The state government is taking steps to regulate screening of special shows of movies, music concerts, audio launches and other public events,” he said. The SPP submitted the letters he had written to the home secretary, in this regard, and the one written by the secretary to the DGP seeking him to take action for framing the SOP.

Letter to DGP

“The home secretary wrote a letter on October 19 to the DGP asking him to take action for framing the SOP to be adopted for regulating mega programmes/events like the release of movies, audio launch, trailer screening and public concerts,” he told the bench.

The government’s move comes in the wake of certain recent unpleasant incidents relating of movie releases and music concerts causing a nuisance to the public. There was a loud hue and cry when a large number of persons returned without even getting closer to the venue of AR Rahman’s concert held on East Coast Road recently. The event also resulted in a disruption of traffic.

Most recently, at Rohini theatre in Koyambedu, fans of actor Vijay damaged the furniture during the trailer screening of ‘Leo’ and the scheduled audio launch had to be abandoned due to apprehensions over crowd trouble. Crowd trouble was also witnessed during the release of films like ‘Thunivu’ and ‘Varisu’ earlier this year.

