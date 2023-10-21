Traffic police on standby to manage festival crowd in Villupuram town

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: With Ayudha Pooja festivities around the corner, traffic in Villupuram town is seen disintegrated due to a surge in vehicular movement. Even pedestrians have found it challenging to get through the bustling traffic in the main roads for the past few days.

At least 500 vehicles cross the four-road junction and KK Road-Old Market junction at Villupuram town every hour, making it difficult for pedestrians to pass through the road and footpath. As the market and old bus stand lies in the same junction, thousands of people throng the area during the festive season in addition to the usual crowd of students.

Villupuram police are making efforts to regulate the traffic in the areas. Speaking to TNIE, a senior police official from the traffic wing said, "We have laid barricades from the Mahatma Gandhi statue point to the railway junction. It has greatly reduced the menace of private buses and autos overtaking other vehicles."

He further stated that similar barricades will be laid from four road junctions upto MG road.

Regarding traffic along Kamarajar street, a 10-feet wide road, where a hub of jewellery shops and clothing stores are present, the official said, "We have set the street as one-way for the next seven days to control traffic. Vehicles will be diverted through Thiru Vi Ka Street. Further, additional hours of duty had been levied on traffic police at railway junction to manage the festival crowd."

Officials added careless driving, despite multiple warnings and fines, continues to be a worry in the area. "At least five to 10 drunk and drive cases and 50 helmetless riding cases are registered in the town every day. Above all our efforts and awareness, it lies with the public to follow the rules, for their own safety," said Vasanth, traffic inspector.

