Home States Tamil Nadu

Two booked for spreading rumours about murder of army personnel

Thoothukudi south police had registered a case under sections 153, 504, 505 (i)(c) of the IPC, acting on a complaint given by K Pradeep against unverified content being circulated in the X.

Published: 21st October 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Two suspects, including a person running an X (formerly Twitter) handle, were booked for spreading rumours about the murder of army personnel Velmurugan (24) of Vembur village, who was killed on October 17.

Thoothukudi south police had registered a case under sections 153, 504, 505 (i)(c) of the IPC, acting on a complaint given by K Pradeep against unverified content being circulated in the X (formerly Twitter) handle of Devendra Kula Velalar IT wing intelligence about the murder of the army personnel triggering communal tension in the region.

Similarly, in another complaint given by Kalladi Veeran, Ettayapuram police booked Bharath Kumar Pandiyar under sections 153, 504, 505(i)(c) of the IPC. According to police, he intentionally uploaded fake information on social media platforms regarding the murder of Velmurugan with the intent to incite communal tension. Bharath has not been arrested yet, said sources.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
arrestfraud

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp