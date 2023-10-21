Two booked for spreading rumours about murder of army personnel

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Two suspects, including a person running an X (formerly Twitter) handle, were booked for spreading rumours about the murder of army personnel Velmurugan (24) of Vembur village, who was killed on October 17.



Thoothukudi south police had registered a case under sections 153, 504, 505 (i)(c) of the IPC, acting on a complaint given by K Pradeep against unverified content being circulated in the X (formerly Twitter) handle of Devendra Kula Velalar IT wing intelligence about the murder of the army personnel triggering communal tension in the region.



Similarly, in another complaint given by Kalladi Veeran, Ettayapuram police booked Bharath Kumar Pandiyar under sections 153, 504, 505(i)(c) of the IPC. According to police, he intentionally uploaded fake information on social media platforms regarding the murder of Velmurugan with the intent to incite communal tension. Bharath has not been arrested yet, said sources.

