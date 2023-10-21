Will ensure conducive climate for developing industries, says new collector

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: After taking charge on Friday, new Thoothukudi District Collector G Lakshmipathy promised to ensure a conducive climate for developing industries in the district. Addressing press persons at the collectorate, Lakshmipathy said he will concentrate on addressing the basic and essential needs of the region like water services, road facilities, general health, and solid waste management. Due attention will be given to infrastructure development, he added.

"Be it an urban area or a rural part of the district, coordinated efforts will be taken to ensure that all the government schemes reach the public. Similarly, the public petitions received during grievance redressal meetings with regard to agriculture, fishermen welfare, and issues of people with disabilities, will be disposed of in a timely manner," he said.

Lakshmipathy added that he would certainly create a conducive environment for industrial development in the district in order to keep the economy on track. Apart from railways, the facilities at the port and airport will be focussed upon to develop industries, he said.

He also said the immediate focus will be on the Dasara festival at Mutharamman temple in Kulasekarapattinam, Northeast monsoon, and dengue control measures. "The state government has prioritised distribution of education loans for deserving students and disposing of appeals regarding the Magalir Urimai Thogai," Lakshmipathy further said.

Additional Collector Thakkare Subam Gnanadev Rao, District Revenue Officer S Ajay Seenivasan, and Sub-Collector Gaurav Kumar were present on the occasion.

