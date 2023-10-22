Bank manager kills self; woman colleague found dead inside car in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A private bank manager is suspected to have murdered a female colleague in his car and ended his life by jumping in front of a heavy vehicle near Vanur in Villupuram on Saturday.

According to Kiliyanur police, C Gopinath (37) of East Tambaram, manager at a private bank in Marakanam, of Villupuram, was found dead on Tindivanam highway. A police team that reached the place to recover the body also found a woman dead with stab injuries inside a car parked near the spot.

She was later identified as S Madura Pandis (34), manager of the Reddiyarpalayam Branch of the same bank. The bodies have been sent to JIPMER, Puducherry for autopsy. The vehicle that ran over Gopinath has not been identified yet, police said.

Based on a preliminary inquiry, police said Madura and Gopinath had worked together at the same branch three years ago and they were in a relationship. Both are married and have children, police said. They were later transferred to the Reddiyarpalayam branch and recently, Gopinath was transferred to the Marakanam branch.

Police sources said Gopinath had a dispute with his wife a few weeks ago over his relationship with Madura.

“We suspect Gopinath may have died by suicide after murdering Madura. Nothing can be conclusively said yet. Investigation is still on,” the police said. Villupuram range Deputy Inspector General Ziaul Haque and Superintendent of Police G Shashank Sai visited the spot and conducted inquiries. Gopinath was residing in Reddiyarpalayam, Puducherry, with his family, while Madura was a resident of Avvai Nagar, Lawspet, Puducherry.

(If in distress, call 104 for the health department’s helpline or 044- 24640050 for Sneha's suicide helpline)

