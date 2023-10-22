Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP’s policies have affected Hindus too, says CPM secretary K Balakrishnan

“The BJP government is taking away the rights of the minority people. Even, the scholarships for minorities have been stopped. The reality is that the BJP has done nothing even for the Hindus."

Published: 22nd October 2023 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2023 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan

By Express News Service

ERODE: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said in Erode on Saturday that Hindus, who are the majority in the country, have also suffered severely by the policies of the BJP. Speaking to reporters, Balakrishnan said, “Several events will be held across the state on October 29 and 30 to celebrate the 60th year of CPM. During the events, the anti-people activities of the BJP government will be brought to the attention of the people.”

“The BJP government is taking away the rights of the minority people. Even, the scholarships for minorities have been stopped. The reality is that the BJP has done nothing even for the Hindus, who are the majority. The reason why the textile industry in Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore has been severely affected is because of the policies of the BJP government. The government’s abandonment of cotton procurement is one of the main reasons for this. The government works only in favour of the corporate owners and such information will be revealed in the events,” he added.

“BJP leaders from southern states in India are not likely to get high positions in the party. However, they are given governor posts as a consolation prize,” he added.

