Case file theft: Madras High Court denies anticipatory bail to advocate clerk

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court denied anticipatory bail to an advocate clerk, who was booked along with a few others, in a case pertaining to the theft of some case bundles from the court premises.



According to the prosecution, files of a criminal case, which was to be listed on July 19, went missing from the 'Criminal Section' of the court, on July 10. A review of CCTV footage revealed that one S Balamurugan had stolen the files from the section. Following a complaint lodged by the section officer, a case was registered.



Later, Balamurugan confessed to the involvement of petitioner J Vadivel. Based on his statement, Vadivel was also added as an accused in the case. Claiming that the case was foisted, Vadivel approached the HC seeking anticipatory bail. Justice V Sivagnanam opined that custodial interrogation of the petitioner is required in the case and dismissed the petition.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court denied anticipatory bail to an advocate clerk, who was booked along with a few others, in a case pertaining to the theft of some case bundles from the court premises. According to the prosecution, files of a criminal case, which was to be listed on July 19, went missing from the 'Criminal Section' of the court, on July 10. A review of CCTV footage revealed that one S Balamurugan had stolen the files from the section. Following a complaint lodged by the section officer, a case was registered. Later, Balamurugan confessed to the involvement of petitioner J Vadivel. Based on his statement, Vadivel was also added as an accused in the case. Claiming that the case was foisted, Vadivel approached the HC seeking anticipatory bail. Justice V Sivagnanam opined that custodial interrogation of the petitioner is required in the case and dismissed the petition. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp