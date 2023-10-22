Case file theft: Madras High Court denies anticipatory bail to advocate clerk
MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court denied anticipatory bail to an advocate clerk, who was booked along with a few others, in a case pertaining to the theft of some case bundles from the court premises.
According to the prosecution, files of a criminal case, which was to be listed on July 19, went missing from the 'Criminal Section' of the court, on July 10. A review of CCTV footage revealed that one S Balamurugan had stolen the files from the section. Following a complaint lodged by the section officer, a case was registered.
Later, Balamurugan confessed to the involvement of petitioner J Vadivel. Based on his statement, Vadivel was also added as an accused in the case. Claiming that the case was foisted, Vadivel approached the HC seeking anticipatory bail. Justice V Sivagnanam opined that custodial interrogation of the petitioner is required in the case and dismissed the petition.