Caste census essential for social justice: Bala Prajapathi Adigalar

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Slamming the BJP government for its caste-based census stand, Samy Thoppu Maha Sannithanam Bala Prajapathi Adigalar said enumeration is essential for ensuring social justice for the minorities and those belonging to the backward class. He was speaking at the second district conference of Tamil Nadu Minorities Welfare Committee on Saturday.



Addressing the gathering, he said, "The BJP fears to conduct caste-based census, since backward classes make up the majority in the country. It divides people on religious lines, which calls for protection of minorities."



Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan, who was also present, said, "The term "lynching" has become normal in the country after the BJP came to power in 2014," and called the Lok Sabha elections the only opportunity to unseat the saffron party. The committee also passed a resolution to enlist Dalit Christians in the Schedule Caste category, since they have lost benefits ever since their categorisation as a backward class. Meanwhile, former CPIM District Secretary KS Arjunan urged the government to pressure Israel into stopping sparring against Palestine.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THOOTHUKUDI: Slamming the BJP government for its caste-based census stand, Samy Thoppu Maha Sannithanam Bala Prajapathi Adigalar said enumeration is essential for ensuring social justice for the minorities and those belonging to the backward class. He was speaking at the second district conference of Tamil Nadu Minorities Welfare Committee on Saturday. Addressing the gathering, he said, "The BJP fears to conduct caste-based census, since backward classes make up the majority in the country. It divides people on religious lines, which calls for protection of minorities." Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan, who was also present, said, "The term "lynching" has become normal in the country after the BJP came to power in 2014," and called the Lok Sabha elections the only opportunity to unseat the saffron party. The committee also passed a resolution to enlist Dalit Christians in the Schedule Caste category, since they have lost benefits ever since their categorisation as a backward class. Meanwhile, former CPIM District Secretary KS Arjunan urged the government to pressure Israel into stopping sparring against Palestine. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp