Madras HC directs Centre, Nigerian high commission to help 2 TN women get relief for husbands' death

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In a relief for two women, who lost their husbands to a road accident in Nigeria in 2014 and have been waiting to get compensation, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs and the High Commission of Nigeria at New Delhi to step in and help them in getting the relief.



Justice B Pugalendhi passed the order on a joint petition filed by Jemima Arumainithai and Vijayalakshmi, in 2014. Noting that the petition has been pending for the last nine years, the judge said that the petitioners have not been provided any remedy. The petitioners' husbands died on June 3, 2013, while they were travelling in a car belonging to a private company in Nigeria, where they were employed. The women submitted applications seeking compensation from the company, but they are still pending.



The judge observed, "The remedy can be sought only by filing necessary applications in Nigeria. However, these widows cannot pursue litigations in Nigeria and therefore, there is a responsibility cast upon the Indian government to take appropriate action through the embassy to redress their grievances."



He noted that the Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs has issued a compendium, that lists countries that it has entered agreements with to get relief for Indian nationals who died abroad, but Nigeria does not feature in the compendium. Therefore, the court is not in a position to issue any positive direction in the matter, the judge held.



However, considering the loss suffered by the petitioners, the nine-year wait, and the fact that they are legally entitled to get compensation from the private company, the judge directed the Indian government and the Nigerian high commission in New Delhi to pursue the petitioners' claim for adequate compensation as per Nigerian rules in six months.

