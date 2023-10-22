Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court upholds tribunal's order; directs TNSTC to pay Rs 37 lakhs to accident victim

Since the injured, who was aged around 54 years at the time of accident, was completely disabled due to the accident the judge opined that the compensation granted by the tribunal was not exorbitant.

Published: 22nd October 2023 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2023 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently upheld an order passed by the Thanjavur Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in 2019, directing the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC)- Thanjavur division to pay Rs 37.44 lakh as compensation to a man, who suffered 100% permanent disability after a government bus hit a car in which he was travelling in 2015.

Justice RMT Teekaa Raman made the decision while dismissing an appeal preferred by the TNSTC against the tribunal's order. The judge noted that the facts regarding the manner of the accident and the rash and negligent driving of the TNSTC driver have not been disputed by the TNSTC. The transport corporation found fault only with the fixation of the notional income (Rs 7,500 per month) and the grant of attendant charges (Rs 2 lakh) by the tribunal, he added.

Since the injured, who was aged around 54 years at the time of the accident, was completely disabled due to the accident and has to be looked after for the rest of his life, the judge opined that the compensation granted by the tribunal is not exorbitant and dismissed the appeal, with a direction to TNSTC to pay the amount to the victim along with interest within two months

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNSTC permanent disability compensation Accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp