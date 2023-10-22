Madras High Court upholds tribunal's order; directs TNSTC to pay Rs 37 lakhs to accident victim

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently upheld an order passed by the Thanjavur Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in 2019, directing the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC)- Thanjavur division to pay Rs 37.44 lakh as compensation to a man, who suffered 100% permanent disability after a government bus hit a car in which he was travelling in 2015.



Justice RMT Teekaa Raman made the decision while dismissing an appeal preferred by the TNSTC against the tribunal's order. The judge noted that the facts regarding the manner of the accident and the rash and negligent driving of the TNSTC driver have not been disputed by the TNSTC. The transport corporation found fault only with the fixation of the notional income (Rs 7,500 per month) and the grant of attendant charges (Rs 2 lakh) by the tribunal, he added.

Since the injured, who was aged around 54 years at the time of the accident, was completely disabled due to the accident and has to be looked after for the rest of his life, the judge opined that the compensation granted by the tribunal is not exorbitant and dismissed the appeal, with a direction to TNSTC to pay the amount to the victim along with interest within two months

