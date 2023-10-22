Oppose Aryan hegemony, not spiritualism, says CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “The DMK is not against spirituality, but only against Aryan domination. Temple worship and devotion are personal liberties. It was the Dravidian movement that staged agitations to ensure the right of all to enter temples,” asserted Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday.

He reiterated his party’s stand on spirituality while addressing volunteers who support the party on social media. Describing the BJP as a social virus that spreads falsehood and canards on social media, the DMK president referred to messages doing the rounds about the temple visits of his wife Durga Stalin. “She has been visiting all the temples. I did not stop her because it was her personal wish. We are against Aryan domination and not spirituality. The dialogue written by former CM M Karunanidhi in the movie ‘Parasakthi’ is the answer to them (the BJP): We don’t say no to temples, but we say temples should not become shelters for the wicked,” he added.

Charging that the BJP has been trying to turn temples and devotion as their political tools, Stalin said, “People of Tamil Nadu are rationalists who can distinguish between politics and religion. The BJP spreads rumours about destroying temples. But the fact is that the DMK government has performed consecration for more than 1,000 temples and retrieved temple assets worth more than `5,000 crores. Let us take the facts to the entire country through social media.”

Launching a scathing attack on the AIADMK and BJP by describing them as two sides of a fake coin, Stalin called the BJP a fascist force that is out to divide the country on a communal basis. Stating that AIADMK is a gathering that has no principles, Stalin added that it had snapped ties with the saffron party out of fear that the people of Tamil Nadu would reject it totally if it continued to cling to the alliance. The DMK president also charged that both the AIADMK and BJP are enacting a hide-and-seek play now.

“We are in a straight fight against fascism and anti-people forces. BJP’s fascism is not just against the DMK or Tamil Nadu but against the entire country and humanity. BJP is a social virus that unleashes falsehood. Hitler encountered only one Goebbeles. But BJP is a conglomeration of Goebbels. They just spread malicious propaganda without any evidence. They aren’t even ashamed of lying. What they know is just WhatsApp university,” Stalin added.

He also hailed the DMK’s supporters on social media and how they counter the falsehood against the party even before leaders react to issues. “There are two categories of DMK men - those who wear black and red striped dhotis and those who raise for the party when the occasion demands. The social media supporters are the updated version of the second category,” he added.

