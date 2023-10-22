Home States Tamil Nadu

Route march issue: RSS sends notice to officials

Advocate P Palaninathan sent the notices on behalf of R Thaiagarajan of Erumbupalam on Saturday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  RSS has sent contempt notices to the home secretary, DGP and other police officials for denying permission to hold a route march in the Nilgiris and for disobeying the orders of the high court which had ordered the state to allow the marches.

Advocate P Palaninathan sent the notices on behalf of R Thaiagarajan of Erumbupalam on Saturday. He said Thiagarajan submitted an application on September 13 for a route march to be held at Indco Nagar on October 22. He had also furnished a questionnaire sent by the SP, who later denied permission.

The denial was brought to the notice of the court which passed a judgment on October 16, directing the authorities to provide permission. The petition alleged that the high court order had deliberately and wilfully been disobeyed. 

“Therefore, I call upon you to obey and comply with the common order of the court by granting permission for the route march scheduled for October 22 and the consequential public meeting immediately,” the notice urged and warned that if failed to do so, contempt proceedings would be initiated.

