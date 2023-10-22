Tamil Nadu: Trial run of Pillur 3 project postponed till November

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The trial run of the Pillur Scheme 3 project has been postponed by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board to November as few works, including the pipeline installations, are not yet completed.

According to sources, the areas in Kurichi, Kuniyamuthur and Kavunadampalayam municipalities, seven town panchayats and one village panchayat were added to the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) area about a decade ago. In order to cater to the water needs of the added areas of the CCMC and by analysing the city’s population in 2040, the project was kick-started by the state government at a cost of Rs 779.86 crore in 2018.

The project, with the Bhavani River water as its source, will be able to supply 178.30 MLD of water to the added areas of the CCMC once completed. The project is being carried out in three stages, which include the construction treatment plant, pumping station, tunnel, storage tanks, and installation of water pipelines.

Sources said that the construction of the treatment plant with a capacity of treating 178.30 MLD of water was completed at Rs 104.90 crore.

Of this, Rs 77 crore is spent on the construction and the remaining amount is used for Operation and Maintenance (O&M). Similarly, the construction of the water pumping station has been finished at a cost of Rs 134 crore. Out of the 84.44 km of pipelines, including 30 km of the main lines of raw water and clear water, officials have finished the majority of the installation works and have been currently indulged in the finishing stage of works.

In this situation, CCMC’s new Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran along with the CCMC and TWAD Board officials inspected the ongoing Pillur Scheme 3 project works in Mettupalayam on Saturday. The commissioner has ordered the officials to complete the works on a war foot basis.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

COIMBATORE: The trial run of the Pillur Scheme 3 project has been postponed by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board to November as few works, including the pipeline installations, are not yet completed. According to sources, the areas in Kurichi, Kuniyamuthur and Kavunadampalayam municipalities, seven town panchayats and one village panchayat were added to the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) area about a decade ago. In order to cater to the water needs of the added areas of the CCMC and by analysing the city’s population in 2040, the project was kick-started by the state government at a cost of Rs 779.86 crore in 2018. The project, with the Bhavani River water as its source, will be able to supply 178.30 MLD of water to the added areas of the CCMC once completed. The project is being carried out in three stages, which include the construction treatment plant, pumping station, tunnel, storage tanks, and installation of water pipelines. Sources said that the construction of the treatment plant with a capacity of treating 178.30 MLD of water was completed at Rs 104.90 crore.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Of this, Rs 77 crore is spent on the construction and the remaining amount is used for Operation and Maintenance (O&M). Similarly, the construction of the water pumping station has been finished at a cost of Rs 134 crore. Out of the 84.44 km of pipelines, including 30 km of the main lines of raw water and clear water, officials have finished the majority of the installation works and have been currently indulged in the finishing stage of works. In this situation, CCMC’s new Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran along with the CCMC and TWAD Board officials inspected the ongoing Pillur Scheme 3 project works in Mettupalayam on Saturday. The commissioner has ordered the officials to complete the works on a war foot basis. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp