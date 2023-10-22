Teen drowns in village well in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 14-year-old boy from Muthulingapuram drowned in a well in his village on Thursday. The deceased was identified as K Balagan.



According to sources, Balagan was a student of Class 7 at a private school in Thiruthangal and lived with his brother and grandmother. On Thursday evening, Balagan went to bathe in a well, located near a stone quarry in his village, along with a few friends. When he did not return, his grandmother went in search of him and found out that he had drowned.

"The boys were bathing near the well, which is 50 feet deep when Balagan slipped and fell into it," sources said, and added that Balagan did not know how to swim.



On information, fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the spot and recovered his body later in the night. Balagan was rushed to the Government Hospital in Sivakasi, where he was declared brought dead. The Sivakasi East Police registered a case on Friday.­

