Udhayanidhi Stalin launches drive against NEET, invites AIADMK to be part of it

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Saturday launched a signature campaign seeking a ban on NEET and invited the principal opposition party in the state Assembly - the AIADMK - to be part of it. “In the past, all political parties placed our demand on common issues together with the union government. Already, I invited the AIADMK to join the fight against NEET. Today I reiterate that. Be part of this signature campaign,” said Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also the DMK’s youth wing secretary, while launching the signature campaign.

“When you were part of the BJP-led alliance, you (AIADMK) could not do anything. Now you are out of that alliance and you claim that you came out to protect the rights of Tamil Nadu. Since banning NEET is a common issue in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK and others can be part of this signature campaign,” Udhayanidhi said. He said that the signatures to be gathered online and offline, would be handed over to Chief Minister MK Stalin during the state-level conference of the party’s youth wing to be held in Salem. Later, they would be submitted to President Draupadi Murmu.

The DMK organised a hunger strike against NEET on August 20. On Saturday, simultaneously, the signature campaign was launched across the state by DMK functionaries. Stalin affixed the first signature. Giving a detailed account of what had happened in the NEET issue so far, Udhayanidhi displayed an egg with NEET written on it, to take a dig at the union government’s decision to reduce the qualifying percentile for NEET PG this year to zero and that the examination itself does not have anything to do with merit.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK strongly criticised the DMK’s signature campaign. In a statement here, the party’s organising secretary, D Jayakumar, said the DMK which came to power promising to abolish NEET as its first duty, has been enacting drama after drama on the issue.

“Is Stalin ready to adopt a resolution to abolish NEET in the INDIA Alliance meeting? Or at least, will the DMK gets the signatures of leaders of INDIA Alliance against NEET? Or, is the DMK ready to organise a hunger strike in New Delhi along with INDIA allies for banning NEET,” Jayakumar asked.

Why is the DMK government hesitating to file a review petition before the Supreme Court seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET, Jayakumar asked. DMK leaders should tender an open apology to people on the NEET issue, he added.

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said the DMK is trying to hoodwink people through the signature campaign. Instead of this, Stalin should try to get the assent of the President for the anti-NEET Bill adopted by the Assembly.

