91 lakh MGNREGA workers unpaid for nine weeks: MP Manickam Tagore

Addressing media persons, the MP said that this could result in a black Deepavali for over 91 lakh workers since the Centre didn't release funds.

Published: 23rd October 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Condemning the BJP-led central government for allegedly not disbursing salaries for MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) workers in Tamil Nadu for nine weeks, Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday said that this has impacted around 91 lakh workers.

Addressing media persons, the MP said that this could result in a black Deepavali for over 91 lakh workers since the Centre didn't release funds. Tagore added that he had also written to Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this regard, but to no avail. "The Modi government was always against MGNREGA. Since it is the right of the people, the government was unable to do anything, but now it is creating a problem," he said.

Tagore also condemned Governor R N Ravi for allegedly refusing to give his assent to award an honorary doctorate to freedom fighter and Communist leader N Sankaraiah, and said, "This kind of act is unbecoming of a Governor. If he repeats this, the Congress will continue to call him out," he said. Responding to the recent blasts at firecracker units in the district and the consequent deaths, the MP said that measures are being taken to ensure that such explosions do not recur.

