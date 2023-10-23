AIADMK-BJP rift drama will be exposed soon: Chief Minister MK Stalin

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: “AIADMK says it has snapped its alliance with the BJP, but, it’s just a cunning ruse of the two parties to enact a play to hoodwink people. This will get exposed before 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Sunday.

He was addressing the DMK north zone booth-level agents after a training workshop held at Arunachalam Nagar in Malappambadi. “AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami says he is committed to the welfare of minorities. But, how is it that he is not criticising his ‘erstwhile’ ally even now for its anti-minority steps like Citizenship Amendment Act?

AIADMK knows it will not be able to recover even its ‘deposit’ in the polls if it remains in the NDA, and therefore, this ‘drama’ has been enacted. Even without criticising the BJP for its anti-people policies, Palaniswami has said that he would lead a separate coalition against the ruling party at the Centre. You will see him getting exposed soon,” Stalin said.

Palaniswami should realise that people have not forgotten incidents like Thoothukudi firing during Sterlite protest which happened in the AIADMK regime, the DMK chief said. “Thirteen innocent lives were lost in that incident, which has scarred minds. The AIADMK will be trounced in 2024 polls,” Stalin added.

“Palaniswami is creating a picture as if we have closed all the welfare schemes brought out by the AIADMK government and not done anything for people. I can list out various schemes like appointing non-brahmins as temple priests, consecration at over 1,000 temples, free bus pass for women, `1,000 honorarium, breakfast for schoolchildren and many others. It is obvious that our rivals have got scared seeing the appreciation our schemes get,” Stalin said.

The chief minister told the booth agents that the future of India lies in the victory of DMK in the Lok Sabha election. He reiterated the responsibilities of booth-level agents, which include checking voters’ list, meeting the voters, carrying out campaigns by highlighting achievements of the party, and getting the voters to the polling booths on election day. “The 1963 by-election victory in Tiruvannamalai laid the foundation for the DMK government formation after the 1967 election,” Stalin recollected.

“Over the past 100 years, Tamil Nadu witnessed developments only because of upkeep of social justice. Through the Dravidian model and ideology, we can make India a leading nation on global level,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUVANNAMALAI: “AIADMK says it has snapped its alliance with the BJP, but, it’s just a cunning ruse of the two parties to enact a play to hoodwink people. This will get exposed before 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Sunday. He was addressing the DMK north zone booth-level agents after a training workshop held at Arunachalam Nagar in Malappambadi. “AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami says he is committed to the welfare of minorities. But, how is it that he is not criticising his ‘erstwhile’ ally even now for its anti-minority steps like Citizenship Amendment Act? AIADMK knows it will not be able to recover even its ‘deposit’ in the polls if it remains in the NDA, and therefore, this ‘drama’ has been enacted. Even without criticising the BJP for its anti-people policies, Palaniswami has said that he would lead a separate coalition against the ruling party at the Centre. You will see him getting exposed soon,” Stalin said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Palaniswami should realise that people have not forgotten incidents like Thoothukudi firing during Sterlite protest which happened in the AIADMK regime, the DMK chief said. “Thirteen innocent lives were lost in that incident, which has scarred minds. The AIADMK will be trounced in 2024 polls,” Stalin added. “Palaniswami is creating a picture as if we have closed all the welfare schemes brought out by the AIADMK government and not done anything for people. I can list out various schemes like appointing non-brahmins as temple priests, consecration at over 1,000 temples, free bus pass for women, `1,000 honorarium, breakfast for schoolchildren and many others. It is obvious that our rivals have got scared seeing the appreciation our schemes get,” Stalin said. The chief minister told the booth agents that the future of India lies in the victory of DMK in the Lok Sabha election. He reiterated the responsibilities of booth-level agents, which include checking voters’ list, meeting the voters, carrying out campaigns by highlighting achievements of the party, and getting the voters to the polling booths on election day. “The 1963 by-election victory in Tiruvannamalai laid the foundation for the DMK government formation after the 1967 election,” Stalin recollected. “Over the past 100 years, Tamil Nadu witnessed developments only because of upkeep of social justice. Through the Dravidian model and ideology, we can make India a leading nation on global level,” he added. (With inputs from agencies) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp