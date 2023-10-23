AIADMK councillor hacked to death by gang near Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old AIADMK ward member (councillor) of Vengadamangalam panchayat near Vandalur on the outskirts of Chennai was murdered by an unidentified gang late on Saturday. The gang hurled country-made bombs at R Anbarasu and hacked him to death on the spot with machetes, police said. The victim’s mother, Kalyani Ravi, is the panchayat president of Vengadamangalam. The Kayar police have formed special teams to nab the suspects.

According to police, Anbarasu was returning home with his friends in a car after taking part in the last rites of a friend on Saturday night. “Around 10.30 pm, as the car was travelling near Keerapakkam-Kayar Highway, men in two motorbikes started chasing the car. The bike-borne gang suddenly hurled crude bombs at the car. Anbarasu and his friends immediately got down from the vehicle and tried to escape, but the gang chased Anbarasu, hacked him to death with machetes, and fled the spot,” police sources said.

‘Motive can be ascertained after nabbing suspects’

Upon information, the Kayar police rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem. A murder case has been registered and special teams have been formed to nab the suspects, police said.

The motive for the murder will be known only after securing the suspects, police said. Following the murder, Anbarasu’s supporters staged a protest on Sunday morning at Kandigai demanding swift action from police to arrest the suspects. The crowd dispersed after police assured quick action.

