BJP creating controversies to divert attention: MK Stalin

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin has expressed his commitment to the INDIA alliance’s slogan, which emphasises the importance of providing rights to the underprivileged. During an interview with a Hindi daily, Stalin addressed concerns regarding Tamil Nadu’s language conflicts with the union government and North India. “Any attempt to undermine or impose Hindi on Tamil people will not be tolerated. I urge all states to protect their regional language,” Stalin said.

Responding to questions about Udhayanidhi’s speech on ‘Sanatana Dharma’ and the subsequent controversy, Stalin said, “His message was elimination of caste inequalities, and had nothing to do with genocide as alleged. BJP’s IT wing is spreading misinformation with ill-intention and the controversy was ‘manufactured’ to divert attention from CAG reports highlighting corruption amounting to Rs 7.5 lakh crore and the transfer of CAG officials involved in making the report.”

On the reactions of INDIA alliance partners regarding Udhayanidhi’s speech, Stalin said, “Clarifications have been given and their requests are respected.” As regards social welfare programmes, often referred to as freebies, Stalin said, “These initiatives in Tamil Nadu are essential for the well-being of people, and the schemes have significantly improved the lives of women. Similar schemes are also being implemented by the BJP-led union government.

