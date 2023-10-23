Blast in godown used by police to store explosives in TN's Dharmapuri district

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: An explosion ripped apart a warehouse used by police to store explosives seized from criminals on Sunday morning. At around 5 am, residents of MK Nagar in the Pennagaram town panchayat were woken up by a loud explosion in the area. They found that a firecracker warehouse which has been inactive for over 10 years up in flames and exploding. The people informed Pennagaram police and fire department staff who rushed to the spot.

A police officer said, “The warehouse belonged to K Lakshmanan (50) from Krishnapuram near Pennagaram, who constructed a firecracker warehouse in his private land 10 years ago. On Sunday, an explosion occurred and fire department staff led by Pennagaram Fire Station Officer Selvam arrived on the spot and doused the fire within 20 minutes. In the explosion, the warehouse was leveled. As it was early in the morning, no one was in the vicinity of the warehouse at the time of the explosion and no one was injured.”

“In the initial inquiry police learned that the warehouse had closed its operation over 10 years ago. Police had used the warehouse to store fireworks and explosives recovered in criminal cases. Further evidences specifically explosives and other volatile chemical related to pending court cases had also been stored there,” the officer added. Officials in the Pennagaram Fire Department stated, “Cause of the explosion is unknown.” Pennagaram DSP Mahalakshmi also visited the spot. A case was registered and separate investigation is conducted by Pennagaram Police and fire department.

