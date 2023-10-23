Home States Tamil Nadu

Blast in godown used by police to store explosives in TN's Dharmapuri district

An explosion ripped apart a warehouse used by police to store explosives seized from criminals on Sunday morning.

Published: 23rd October 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: An explosion ripped apart a warehouse used by police to store explosives seized from criminals on Sunday morning. At around 5 am, residents of MK Nagar in the Pennagaram town panchayat were woken up by a loud explosion in the area. They found that a firecracker warehouse which has been inactive for over 10 years up in flames and exploding. The people informed Pennagaram police and fire department staff who rushed to the spot.

A police officer said, “The warehouse belonged to K Lakshmanan (50) from Krishnapuram near Pennagaram, who constructed a firecracker warehouse in his private land 10 years ago.  On Sunday, an explosion occurred and  fire department staff led by Pennagaram Fire Station Officer Selvam arrived on the spot and doused the fire within 20 minutes. In the explosion, the warehouse was leveled. As it was early in the morning, no one was in the vicinity of the warehouse at the time of the explosion and no one was injured.”

“In the initial inquiry police learned that the warehouse had closed its operation over 10 years ago. Police had used the warehouse to store fireworks and explosives recovered in criminal cases. Further evidences specifically explosives and other volatile chemical related to pending court cases had also been stored there,” the officer added. Officials in the Pennagaram Fire Department stated, “Cause of the explosion is unknown.” Pennagaram DSP Mahalakshmi also visited the spot. A case was registered and separate investigation is conducted by Pennagaram Police and fire department.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp