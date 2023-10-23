DMK meet to bolster party’s NEET fight

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to bolster the protest against NEET and elevate the signature campaign, the DMK is organising an online meeting with members from all branches of the party. The meeting, scheduled for Monday evening, will be chaired by the party’s organising secretary, RS Bharathi.

Sources said Bharathi is likely to spell out the strategy to transform the signature campaign into a people’s movement. While the initial plan was for the youth wing, students wing, and doctors wing to spearhead the signature campaign, the party is now taking steps to involve all branches.

DMK’s student wing secretary CVMP Ezhilarasan said, “This issue concerns the state’s healthcare infrastructure too. Primary responsibility for the campaign will remain with the youth, students, and doctors wings. We will provide daily updates on the campaign’s progress to the leadership.”

R T Sabapathy Mohan, the party’s propaganda secretary, drew a parallel between the government’s response to lifting the ban on ‘jallikattu’ and NEET, saying, “Jallikattu was also banned by SC. But, the ban was lifted after the Assembly’s intervention. However, a similar approach has not been taken with NEET. So, we must expose the centre’s intentions to people.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: In a bid to bolster the protest against NEET and elevate the signature campaign, the DMK is organising an online meeting with members from all branches of the party. The meeting, scheduled for Monday evening, will be chaired by the party’s organising secretary, RS Bharathi. Sources said Bharathi is likely to spell out the strategy to transform the signature campaign into a people’s movement. While the initial plan was for the youth wing, students wing, and doctors wing to spearhead the signature campaign, the party is now taking steps to involve all branches. DMK’s student wing secretary CVMP Ezhilarasan said, “This issue concerns the state’s healthcare infrastructure too. Primary responsibility for the campaign will remain with the youth, students, and doctors wings. We will provide daily updates on the campaign’s progress to the leadership.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); R T Sabapathy Mohan, the party’s propaganda secretary, drew a parallel between the government’s response to lifting the ban on ‘jallikattu’ and NEET, saying, “Jallikattu was also banned by SC. But, the ban was lifted after the Assembly’s intervention. However, a similar approach has not been taken with NEET. So, we must expose the centre’s intentions to people.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp