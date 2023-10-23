EPS: DMK trying to give us anti-minority colour

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said DMK has created an artificial image that AIADMK is against minorities. Addressing a group of people from minority communities who joined the party at Seelanaickenpatti in Salem, EPS said during the former chief ministers MGR and Amma’s regime, law and order was effectively handled in the state.

Palaniswami said even in the aftermath of demolition of Babri Masjid, when other states witnessed law and order issues, no such issues was reported in Tamil Nadu under Jayalalithaa’s rule. “Both Muslims and Christians did not face any problems during 30 years of AIADMK rule,” he said.

EPS also said that Stalin has created an illusion that the DMK protected minorities. However, after AIADMK cut the ties with the BJP, Chief Minister MK Stalin is frightened that the minorities would support AIADMK. He also said that AIADMK is ‘not a slave to any caste nor enemy of any religion’.

EPS also listed out the various welfare measures carried out during the AIADMK regime, including 5,400 tonnes of rice for preparing gruel during Ramadan festival.

EPS also said CM MK Stalin and sports Minister Udhayanithi are doing fake propaganda that AIADMK is the B team of BJP. AIADMK is not A and B teams of BJP and AIADMK itself is always an original team.



