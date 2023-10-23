Forest dept, fishers rescue porpoise washed ashore at beach near Ramanathapuram

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: For the first time in two years, a female porpoise was spotted after it washed ashore at S P Pattinam beach near Ramanathapuram. Following a medical check-up, it was released into the deep waters with the help of local fishermen on Saturday late night.



Porpoises are black-coloured finless marine mammals and are one of the 117 corals, fishes, and endangered species spotted in the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay. While commonly seen in the deeper parts of the ocean, a female porpoise had washed ashore on a beach (65 km away from Ramnad - Thondi section). Measuring 6 feet long, the porpoise was alive and was not injured. Although the reason for marine species to get washed ashore remains unknown, official sources said changes in sea conditions due to the onset of monsoon could have resulted in the aquatic animal landing on dry land.



On information, a team of forest officials arrived and carried out the rescue operation after a medical check-up.



Wildlife Warden of Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar, said that such sighting of porpoises has become rare, with this being the first in last two years. He appreciated the team and the fishermen for saving the animal. In a bid to preserve such endangered species, the forest department has been carrying out awareness programmes with local fishing communities. As a result, more than 80 Olive Ridley turtles, several Dugongs, Dolphins, and now a Porpoise have been rescued. The official, however, warned of penalty if any harm is caused to such endangered species.

