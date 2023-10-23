Home States Tamil Nadu

Man held for abusing village health nurse in inebriated state in Tirunelveli

Published: 23rd October 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: A 30-year-old man was arrested by the Kuruvikulam police for allegedly preventing a village health nurse from doing her job at the Alaganeri health sub centre on Saturday. Police are on the lookout for another suspect in the case.

According to the police, suspects V Kaniraj (30) and M Sellaraja (23) went to the health sub centre in an inebriated state, abused the nurse and prevented her from doing her job. "She managed to escape from them and returned home in her two-wheeler. Along with her parents, the nurse filed a complaint with the Kuruvikulam police. Sub-Inspector Rajeshkumar arrested Kaniraj and launched a search for Sellaraja," the police said.

Meanwhile, two people were arrested by the Sivagiri police for allegedly beating another man Mahalingam and his wife Kasthoori over a temple festival dispute. The suspects were identified as Sathish Kumar (37) and his father Tamil Raja (60). Kalakkad police arrested a 19-year-old teen, identified as Subramanian of Padalayarkulam, for allegedly inciting enmity between two groups by posting a video on Instagram.

