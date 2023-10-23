Off the cuff

By Express News Service

Pay up!

Tangedco officials were in for a surprise last week when nearly 50 contractors made an unannounced visit to the headquarters demanding long pending dues to be cleared immediately. The contractors had carried out various works for the power utility and the payments were pending for a long time. Losing patience, the contractors decided to jointly visit the headquarters to resolve the matter. A top official spoke to them for nearly two hours and they left the premises only after they got an assurance on settling the dues.

What is dharma?

During the padyatra organised by BJP in Avinashi last week, a person was found holding a large bronze staff near the dais. The person claimed to be a Hindutva activist and he wanted to give the staff worth Rs 20,000 to K Annamalai. The staff had Dharmathin Thalaivan (leader of dharma) engraved in Tamil. On questioning such a title for the BJP leader, the activist said, “Upholding and supporting Hindu dharma is more important than the position in the party.”

Performance review

When a collector took charge recently in a different district, journalists were taken by surprise when they received the collector’s ‘CV’ from one of the PROs. While many of his achievements were highlighted and rightly so, what caught everyone’s attention was a mention of him being a school pupil leader, decades ago. It remains to be seen whether it will have an impact on his current job.

(Contributed by S Guruvanmikanathan and Saravanan MP; compiled by Affan Abdul Kadar)

