Tamil Nadu: Teacher recruitment exam age limit hiked by 11 years

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The age limit for candidates appearing for the Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB) examinations has been raised to 53 years for the general category and 58 for the reserved category. A government order to this effect was issued on Saturday. The age limit was previously raised to 42 for general and 47 for reserved categories through a government order in January.

In October last year, the age limit was increased to 45 years and 50 years for general and reserved categories respectively as one time measure since the Teachers Recruitment Board examination was not conducted during the pandemic.

Earlier this month, aspirants who qualified for the Teachers Elegibility Test (TET) in 2013 staged a protest on the Perasiriyar Anbazhagan campus demanding the government to cancel the government order passed in 2018 demanding teachers who cleared TET to write another eligibility examination for government appointment.

They had also urged the government to provide jobs for those who cleared TET in 2013 as per the DMK’s election promise. “The government has left out our two important demands and passed a government order to increase the age limit for government appointment. They have to fulfill the other two promises as well,” said a member of the TET Passed Candidates Welfare Association.

The government order also cited the school education minister’s promise to job aspirants during the talks held earlier this month. Following this, the school education director wrote to the government to increase the age limit, added the government order.

Last raised in January

The age limit was previously raised to 42 years for general and 47 years for reserved categories through a government order in January.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The age limit for candidates appearing for the Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB) examinations has been raised to 53 years for the general category and 58 for the reserved category. A government order to this effect was issued on Saturday. The age limit was previously raised to 42 for general and 47 for reserved categories through a government order in January. In October last year, the age limit was increased to 45 years and 50 years for general and reserved categories respectively as one time measure since the Teachers Recruitment Board examination was not conducted during the pandemic. Earlier this month, aspirants who qualified for the Teachers Elegibility Test (TET) in 2013 staged a protest on the Perasiriyar Anbazhagan campus demanding the government to cancel the government order passed in 2018 demanding teachers who cleared TET to write another eligibility examination for government appointment. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); They had also urged the government to provide jobs for those who cleared TET in 2013 as per the DMK’s election promise. “The government has left out our two important demands and passed a government order to increase the age limit for government appointment. They have to fulfill the other two promises as well,” said a member of the TET Passed Candidates Welfare Association. The government order also cited the school education minister’s promise to job aspirants during the talks held earlier this month. Following this, the school education director wrote to the government to increase the age limit, added the government order. Last raised in January The age limit was previously raised to 42 years for general and 47 years for reserved categories through a government order in January. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp