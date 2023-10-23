TN Police raise Rs 28.87 lakh to help constable’s kin

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Over 5,500 police personnel from the 2003 batch raised Rs 28.87 lakh under 'Uthavum Karangal' initiative for the family of a head constable attached to the Anaimalai police station, who died two months ago. The money was handed over to the family on Sunday. According to sources, this is the 52nd family they have helped since 2003, assisting the families to meet the educational and health expenses of children.

They contributed Rs 500 each to the family of S Velumayil (45), who died on August 4 due to health issues. Velumayil is survived by his wife Ramyadevi and 13-year-old daughter. He was a native of Nathegoundapudur in Pollachi and the family was residing at Kottur.

A policeman said they coordinate such initiatives through social networking apps. "Velumayil's daughter is studying Class 7 and we deposited Rs 6 lakh in her name in the Kisan Vikas Patra scheme and Rs 10 lakh in the another scheme. Similarly, we deposited `9 lakh in his wife's name and she will get Rs 5,550 as interest every month. Also, Rs 24,400 was paid for their medical insurance for two years and Rs 3.63 lakh has been given in their bank account to settle their loans," he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

COIMBATORE: Over 5,500 police personnel from the 2003 batch raised Rs 28.87 lakh under 'Uthavum Karangal' initiative for the family of a head constable attached to the Anaimalai police station, who died two months ago. The money was handed over to the family on Sunday. According to sources, this is the 52nd family they have helped since 2003, assisting the families to meet the educational and health expenses of children. They contributed Rs 500 each to the family of S Velumayil (45), who died on August 4 due to health issues. Velumayil is survived by his wife Ramyadevi and 13-year-old daughter. He was a native of Nathegoundapudur in Pollachi and the family was residing at Kottur. A policeman said they coordinate such initiatives through social networking apps. "Velumayil's daughter is studying Class 7 and we deposited Rs 6 lakh in her name in the Kisan Vikas Patra scheme and Rs 10 lakh in the another scheme. Similarly, we deposited `9 lakh in his wife's name and she will get Rs 5,550 as interest every month. Also, Rs 24,400 was paid for their medical insurance for two years and Rs 3.63 lakh has been given in their bank account to settle their loans," he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp