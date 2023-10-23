Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Police raise Rs 28.87 lakh to help constable’s kin

Personnel from the 2003 batch raised Rs 28.87 lakh under 'Uthavum Karangal' initiative for the family of a head constable attached to the Anaimalai police station, who died two months ago.

Published: 23rd October 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Over 5,500 police personnel from the 2003 batch raised Rs 28.87 lakh under 'Uthavum Karangal' initiative for the family of a head constable attached to the Anaimalai police station, who died two months ago. The money was handed over to the family on Sunday. According to sources, this is the 52nd family they have helped since 2003, assisting the families to meet the educational and health expenses of children.

They contributed Rs 500 each to the family of S Velumayil (45), who died on August 4 due to health issues. Velumayil is survived by his wife Ramyadevi and 13-year-old daughter. He was a native of Nathegoundapudur in Pollachi and the family was residing at Kottur.

A policeman said they coordinate such initiatives through social networking apps. "Velumayil's daughter is studying Class 7 and we deposited Rs 6 lakh in her name in the Kisan Vikas Patra scheme and Rs 10 lakh in the another scheme. Similarly, we deposited `9 lakh in his wife's name and she will get Rs 5,550 as interest every month. Also, Rs 24,400 was paid for their medical insurance for two years and Rs 3.63 lakh has been given in their bank account to settle their loans," he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uthavum Karangal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp