TN Educational Achievement Survey: B.Ed students roped in for survey, teachers not amused

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Teacher associations have condemned the move to rope in B.Ed students as field investigators for the State Educational Achievement Survey on November 3. They urged the department to use the District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) staff and education officials instead.

Teachers working across the state had previously protested against deploying B.Ed students for assessment under Ennum Ezhuthum and it was dropped by the department. “After the associations said they would stage protests, top school education department officials assured us that the students would not be used to assess learning among students. However, they are now being used again. We are not sure how students without any experience in teaching can be involved in the surveys,” said S Mayil, general secretary of the TN Primary Teachers Federation.

The teachers also added that monitoring teaching and learning activities in schools is the work of block resource teacher educators (BRTEs), block education officers, district education officers and DIET staff. The state-level survey will be conducted for classes 3, 6, and 9 in language and mathematics subjects to assess their learning.

