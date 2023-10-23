ToD draft policy likely to be revised, govt suggests discussions

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The draft transit-oriented development (ToD) policy might undergo change as the government has sought a revised draft by holding discussions with stakeholders before finalising the policy. ToD is a planning and design strategy that promotes compact urban growth with mixed-use development; pedestrian and bicycle-friendly mobility closely integrated with mass transit by clustering jobs, housing, services, and amenities around public transport stations.

According to sources, modification of floor space index in station area zones and transit oriented zones involve multiple stakeholders. The state wants broader consultation to firm up the proposed FSI as it plans a maximum floor space index of 6.5 in the ToD area. Currently. the maximum permissible FSI limit across the state is 4.87.

The government feels that having discussions with Chennai Corporation and other local bodies, Metrowater, MTC, Tangedco and traffic police would be useful to firm up the proposed FSI. Sources said CMDA has been asked to consult the academia to understand the experience of similarly placed metro cities to obtain the positives and negatives of the proposed policy. The state also sought details on charges pertaining to addition of floors. The higher floors must be marginally easier or less costly for addition and this may be reflected in charges proposed for the floors beyond the premium FSI, sources said.

Since the policy has an additional objective of creating a market for transferable development rights (TDRs), the focus should also be on the TDRs for Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board. The policy was framed following a study carried out by Gujarat-based Centre for Urban Planning and Policy, Centre for Research on Architecture and Urbanism and CEPT Research and Development Foundation, which has divided the influential zones along metrorail and MRTS corridor into influence zone, transition zone and catchment zone. The draft policy will apply to all urban areas in Tamil Nadu to encourage compact development and densification along transit corridors and mass rapid transit systems.

Design strategy for compact urban growth

ToD is a design strategy that promotes urban growth with mixed-use development; pedestrian and bicycle-friendly mobility integrated with mass transit by clustering jobs, housing, services, and amenities

