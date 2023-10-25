Anna University to roll out region-specific vocational courses

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University vice-chancellor R Velraj has said that vocational courses will be introduced in colleges depending on businesses that thrive in the particular locality. “There needs to be a change in the outlook of vocational courses. Apart from job opportunities, there is a high chance of students becoming successful entrepreneurs as they become well-versed in the skill. Engineering seats will also be reduced accordingly in the coming years,” said the V-C at a press meeting held at the university.

Anna University has introduced B.Voc programmes in logistics management at the University College of Engineering in Kancheepuram and footwear manufacturing at the University College of Arni with 30 seats each this year. He said that the two courses were designed with help from Sector Skill Councils (SSC) and the last date to apply for them is October 31, adding that only five to six applications were received for the courses so far.

“Textile manufacturing could not be introduced this year as the syllabus is yet to be finalised,” Velraj said.

B.Voc will be a three-year course in which students work in the related industries for around 50% of the course period to get hands-on training. “Students who have joined engineering courses at Anna University colleges can also switch to B.Voc and their fees will be adjusted accordingly. Sector Skill Council will also provide the university with industry experts to take classes,” he added.

However, he said the state government is yet to roll out the admission policy for work-integrated engineering courses in 23 colleges in the state even as the deadline for admissions nears. “AICTE and the Supreme Court have said that students can be admitted only till October 31. We are not sure if this will be extended till November. Only when the state government comes out with the policy, admissions can take place,” he said.

He added that work-integrated courses are a welcome move as lesser-known colleges are exploiting working professionals to join full-time courses and giving out degrees without proper permission. “There is no option to study engineering in correspondence mode. These colleges are exploiting working professionals saying they need not come to the college.

Inspections to check this will be conducted especially in Coimbatore and Kanniyakumari districts. There are over 90 colleges that have engineering admission in single digits. These colleges will be deaffiliated and degrees will be cancelled if they are found guilty,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Anna University vice-chancellor R Velraj has said that vocational courses will be introduced in colleges depending on businesses that thrive in the particular locality. “There needs to be a change in the outlook of vocational courses. Apart from job opportunities, there is a high chance of students becoming successful entrepreneurs as they become well-versed in the skill. Engineering seats will also be reduced accordingly in the coming years,” said the V-C at a press meeting held at the university. Anna University has introduced B.Voc programmes in logistics management at the University College of Engineering in Kancheepuram and footwear manufacturing at the University College of Arni with 30 seats each this year. He said that the two courses were designed with help from Sector Skill Councils (SSC) and the last date to apply for them is October 31, adding that only five to six applications were received for the courses so far. “Textile manufacturing could not be introduced this year as the syllabus is yet to be finalised,” Velraj said. B.Voc will be a three-year course in which students work in the related industries for around 50% of the course period to get hands-on training. “Students who have joined engineering courses at Anna University colleges can also switch to B.Voc and their fees will be adjusted accordingly. Sector Skill Council will also provide the university with industry experts to take classes,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, he said the state government is yet to roll out the admission policy for work-integrated engineering courses in 23 colleges in the state even as the deadline for admissions nears. “AICTE and the Supreme Court have said that students can be admitted only till October 31. We are not sure if this will be extended till November. Only when the state government comes out with the policy, admissions can take place,” he said. He added that work-integrated courses are a welcome move as lesser-known colleges are exploiting working professionals to join full-time courses and giving out degrees without proper permission. “There is no option to study engineering in correspondence mode. These colleges are exploiting working professionals saying they need not come to the college. Inspections to check this will be conducted especially in Coimbatore and Kanniyakumari districts. There are over 90 colleges that have engineering admission in single digits. These colleges will be deaffiliated and degrees will be cancelled if they are found guilty,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp