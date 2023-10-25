Home States Tamil Nadu

Ayudha Pooja: 238 special buses for benefit of passengers

In a statement on Tuesday, TNSTC requested the passengers to utilise the special buses to reach their destination.

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Tirunelveli, has arranged 238 special buses on Tuesday and Wednesday from southern districts to major cities in the state for the benefit of passengers going to their native for the Ayudha Puja holidays.

In a statement on Tuesday, TNSTC requested the passengers to utilise the special buses to reach their destination. "On Tuesday and Wednesday, special buses have been arranged from the headquarters of four districts-- Tirunelveli,  Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari - and also from Tiruchendur and Kovilpatti to Chennai (20 buses), Coimbatore (52), Tiruppur (21), Tiruchy (23), Madurai (122), Erode (2) and Salem (1).

This arrangement will help the passengers who came to their native for festival holidays to travel back to their destination. Apart from this, the administration has arranged another 140 buses to connect Thiruchendur and Kulasekarapattinam from major towns of the southern districts for devotees who want to celebrate the festival in their towns," the statement read.

Passengers had raised concerns over the skyrocketing fares of private omni buses. They alleged that the fares, increased by 100%-200 %, were publicly updated. The state government had seized some of such buses across Tamil Nadu, said sources.

