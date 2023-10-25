BJP raises flag issue at Chepauk, SI transferred

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A sub inspector of police from Chennai was transferred and posted at the modern control room on Tuesday after a video of him snatching a few Indian flags and allegedly throwing them in a plastic container near MA Chidambaram stadium went viral. Sources said an inquiry has been initiated and action will be taken against the officer based on the report.

The issue gained more attraction on social media after TN BJP unit president K Annamalai condemned the ruling DMK on platform X (formerly Twitter), alleging that the Dravidian major had “stooped down to an all-new low by banning” the national flag inside Chepauk stadium.

The video shows the SI taking two national flags out from a plastic container while people ask him not to put the flag into it. He is then seen taking the flag to his police vehicle. Clarifying on the issue, a senior police official said sub-inspector Nagarajan attached to Law and Order division of the Sembium police station was on security duty on Monday afternoon in view of the ongoing cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

“While on duty, some of the sellers were roaming around selling flags and other items. Since it was not permitted to sell any item within a few yards of the stadium, the sub-inspector was forcibly collecting the flags and other items and throwing them into a plastic container which was used for storing items recovered from audience entering the stadium while frisking,” the senior official said.

There were instructions to look for sensitive boards and posters that might create trouble, but there were no restrictions on flags, he said. In a post on X, Annamalai said, “Udhayanidhi Stalin had problems with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chant during the cricket match against Pakistan, having forgotten the treatment meted out to our players in Pakistan in the past. DMK Minister Ponmudy’s son and TNCA president Ashok Sigamani have taken their political propaganda one step further and insulted our national flag today.”

Demanding strictest action against the police officers, Annamalai said, “DMK should apologise to people of our state, failing which, Tamil Nadu BJP will be compelled to protest against this corrupt government for denigrating the sanctity of the tricolor.”

