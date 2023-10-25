Check dams in Thadagam closed by a land promoter: Activists

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Environmental activists claimed that a private land promoter has encroached on a water channel for development of sites at 22 Nanjundapuram Panchayat in Thadagam Valley in Coimbatore by covering two check dams with soil. They urged the district revenue and forest department to save the water channel, which is one of the major water sources for Sanganoor Canal.

S Ganesh, an environmentalist and one of the petitioner who filed the public interest litigation against illegal brick kilns in Thadagam Valley, said, “To create plots at Ponnuthamman foothills in Nanjundapuram Panchayat, the land promoter has destroyed a small water channel by putting soil into the check dams’ place.” PK Govindan, Revenue Divisional Officer (Coimbatore North), said,

“As per the document, the water channel comes under patta land. The land owner has denied allegations that they did not close the check dam place by putting soil. We have decided to conduct a field inspection this Wednesday.”

