Consider plea against acquisition of panchami lands in Tirunelveli: HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the Tirunelveli collector to consider and take a decision on a representation against the government's acquisition of panchami lands for industrial purposes in Alavanthankulam village in Tirunelveli.



A Bench of justices M Sundar and R Sakthivel gave the direction on a Public Interest Litigation filed by C Anand Raj of Madurai. According to Raj's petition, an extent of 406.97 acres of land was assigned to SC community members in 1897. Presently, the lands are used for cattle grazing and are the source of livelihood for over 20,000 cattle breeding families.



But the Tamil Nadu government signed an MoU with a private power company to set up a mega solar cell and solar module manufacturing plant on an extent of 1,500 acres of land in Tirunelveli district, Raj stated. Out of this, 362.06 acres are 'Panchami lands' in occupation of members of the SC community of Alavanthankulam, he added.



Apprehending that the acquisition of these lands for industrial purposes, though may help in generating 2,000 jobs, would affect the lifeline, livelihood and culture of nearly 20,000 families, he sought direction against the same. The judges however disposed of the petition by directing the collector to consider and take a suitable decision on Raj's representation within two months.

