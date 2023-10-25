Eight killed as SUV crashes into TNSTC bus on Bengaluru NH in Tiruvannamalai

By Express News Service

TIRVANNAMALAI: In the second major accident on the Tindivanam-Krishnagiri stretch of Bengaluru National Highway in Tirunvannamalai district in a week, eight men were killed when an SUV collided with a government bus near Chengam on Monday night. A similar accident on October 15, on the same stretch of the national highway, had left seven people dead when a car collided with a lorry.

Police said 11 people, all employed at a factory near Hosur, were in the SUV which was returning from Puducherry on Ayudha Pooja day. Six of the deceased hailed from Assam and two were from Tamil Nadu. While passengers on the TNSTC bus were unharmed, police said seven of those in the SUV perished on the spot and four were hospitalised. Of them, one man succumbed to his injuries at the Vellore government hospital on Tuesday evening.

“We filed an FIR against the bus driver, and further probe is on. To prevent future accidents, we plan to install warning boards and place barricades on this stretch,” Vellore range DIG MS Muthusamy told TNIE.

Police said the TNSTC bus was travelling from Bengaluru to Tiruvannamalai while the workers were headed towards Hosur in a Tata Sumo. At around 9.30 pm, the vehicles collided on a narrow stretch without a median, resulting in the accident. Police suspect the drivers might have dozed off.

The deceased were identified as Biskeshmurmu (29), Bhimaltheerki (26), Niklas (22), Talu (26), Gunjsarayi (24), Narayanan Chetty (35), Kamaraj (29), and Narayan Chetty (35).

Tiruvannamalai lacks awareness on safe driving, says NGO

The bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination. The survivors, Stephen Oro (43), Sadon Orang (25), and Gizmoth (32), are being treated at two government hospitals in Tiruvannamalai and Vellore.

“Tiruvannamali district lacks sufficient awareness about safe driving and faces issues related to drunk driving. We can prevent accidents by creating more awareness about professional driving and safety among the public,” said M Radhanakrishnan, coordinator of Thozhan, an NGO that is working towards an accident-free TN .

