EPS condemns Stalin for calling him a liar

By Express News Service

SALEM/ CHENNAI: DMK is trying to deceive people by launching a signature campaign against NEET, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said. Speaking to media persons in Omalur on Tuesday, Palaniswami said “ Ahead of Assembly elections, the DMK promised to cancel the NEET, but could not fulfil it. With Parliament elections coming up, the DMK is trying to deceive people in the name of a signature movement.”

Also, Palaniswami refuted charges levelled by Stalin during an event in Tiruvannamalai recently. “The chief minister said I was a liar. I have never given false information in media interviews or reports. This is condemnable. The chief minister is inaugurating the schemes announced by the AIADMK government. We have many examples of this. This is what I spoke about which is true.” he added.

“Stalin has been criticising AIADMK more after we pulled out of the BJP alliance. Electoral alliance is the decision of a party. As far as we are concerned, we have walked away from the BJP alliance. Also representatives of minority people are meeting us after we broke ties with the BJP. I think this is the reason for Stalin criticising me.”

In a statement, Palaniswami said Stalin as CM had faced administrative defeat and was hated by people since he had hiked all vital charges. “The overnment has failed to maintain law and order and the number of sexual assaults, which stood at 32 during 2020-21, has gone up to 52. Lockup deaths have also occurred,” Palaniswami alleged.

“Stalin had charged that the AIADMK had mortgaged the rights of Tamil Nadu to the BJP. But, the DMK was subservient to the BJP from 1999 for being part of the union cabinet. Between 2006 and 2011, the DMK laid the foundation for NEET and ban on Jallikattu,” Palaniswami added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

SALEM/ CHENNAI: DMK is trying to deceive people by launching a signature campaign against NEET, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said. Speaking to media persons in Omalur on Tuesday, Palaniswami said “ Ahead of Assembly elections, the DMK promised to cancel the NEET, but could not fulfil it. With Parliament elections coming up, the DMK is trying to deceive people in the name of a signature movement.” Also, Palaniswami refuted charges levelled by Stalin during an event in Tiruvannamalai recently. “The chief minister said I was a liar. I have never given false information in media interviews or reports. This is condemnable. The chief minister is inaugurating the schemes announced by the AIADMK government. We have many examples of this. This is what I spoke about which is true.” he added. “Stalin has been criticising AIADMK more after we pulled out of the BJP alliance. Electoral alliance is the decision of a party. As far as we are concerned, we have walked away from the BJP alliance. Also representatives of minority people are meeting us after we broke ties with the BJP. I think this is the reason for Stalin criticising me.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In a statement, Palaniswami said Stalin as CM had faced administrative defeat and was hated by people since he had hiked all vital charges. “The overnment has failed to maintain law and order and the number of sexual assaults, which stood at 32 during 2020-21, has gone up to 52. Lockup deaths have also occurred,” Palaniswami alleged. “Stalin had charged that the AIADMK had mortgaged the rights of Tamil Nadu to the BJP. But, the DMK was subservient to the BJP from 1999 for being part of the union cabinet. Between 2006 and 2011, the DMK laid the foundation for NEET and ban on Jallikattu,” Palaniswami added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp