Fake ED official tries to extort Pondy MLAs, held

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old conman, Varadarajan Alwar from Chennai, for attempting to extort money from several Puducherry MLAs by posing as an Enforcement Directorate (ED) official. Accusing his high-profile victims of accumulating excessive wealth, Varadarajan threatened to conduct raids at their properties if they failed to pay him.

Recently, independent MLA Sivasankaran (Uzhavarkarai constituency) had received a call from an unknown individual who claimed to be an ED officer. The accused called the MLA of accumulating excessive wealth and insisted on an inquiry. Sivasankaran, sensing something was amiss, had told the called to go ahead with the official inquiry.

Subsequently, a well-dressed individual arrived at Sivasankaran’s residence, claiming to be the ED officer who had called. He explained to the MLA he was willing to go ahead with the investigation, but would stop if given bribe. When asked for official identification, the individual refused to provide any. Sivasankaran even requested to speak to the man’s higher-ups, but to no avail. Sensing an imposter, the MLA informed Reddiarpalayam police who arrived at his residence and arrested the fake ED official. Upon initial inquiry, it was revealed the man was Varadarajan Alwar from Chennai, originally involved in a homemade murukku business.

Further probe unveiled that Alwar had targeted other politicians as well. He had attempted to extort money from two other MLAs, PML Kalyanasundaram (BJP) and M Vaidhyanathan (Congress), with both of them refusing to comply. He was found to have contacted MLAs and MPs from across TN posing as an ED official. Police have discovered photographs of Alwar with TN ministers.

