Freedom fighters: Governor, DMK in new row

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and the ruling DMK are embroiled in a fresh row after the former accused the government of downplaying the legacy of freedom fighters in the state while participating in a memorial function for the Maruthu brothers who fought against the British towards the end of the 18th century.

On Monday, Ravi charged that the identity and contributions of freedom fighters were occasionally celebrated on their anniversaries, for the vote bank. “Here is a society, which is badly fragmented along caste lines. I have not come across any state in India where students go to school wearing caste bands. When society is fragmented in terms of castes and national heroes have been forgotten by authorities, the castes own them. That’s how our national leaders are reduced to caste leaders today,” he said.

Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin took an indirect jibe at the governor in his message on Tuesday, saying whenever the DMK ruled TN, it propagated the glories of freedom fighters. “The last days of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, would reveal the history of the ‘instant patriots’ who speak with nuance but a poisonous motive now. Freedom fighter and poet Subramania Bharathi described such people as fake swadeshis.”

Governor Ravi speaking against sentiments of people, says Baalu

In a hard-hitting statement titled ‘Restrain yourself, Raj Bhavan’, DMK treasurer TR Baalu said the governor has been expressing views against the popular government in TN and speaking against the sentiments of the people of the state. “This is nothing but his betrayal of the Constitution,” he said.

Stating that those holding gubernatorial posts would not campaign and act like a politician, Baalu said, “Contrary to the tradition, the governor has been acting as a representative of the RSS and echoing the views of the BJP. He has been blabbering against the culture, history of Tamil language, and the Dravidian ideology.”

Baalu went on to say that the governor is occupying a position created by the Britishers and is spreading canards. “The governor has referred to the call for observing Independence Day as a Black Day given decades ago. While Periyar EV Ramasamy said it was a sad day, Arignar CN Annadurai glorified it as a joyful day though they belong to the same ideology. This is history. When Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead, Periyar demanded that the country be named Gandhi Desam. Contrary to this, the governor has been speaking on behalf of an organisation that celebrates those who were accused of the assassination of Gandhi,” Baalu added.

On Monday, the governor also said those in authority are shy of talking about the national freedom movement and the freedom fighters. “The moment they talk about them, they are exposed because they were the people who worked against the freedom movement. They collaborated with the British to defeat freedom movement. These are all matters on record. British archives will tell the truth about who were the agents of the British, who fought against the freedom movement,” he said.

Minister KR Periakaruppan said the government had never reduced the legacy of the freedom fighters. Under the leadership of Stalin, they have continued to honour all freedom fighters. DMK was the party that brought life to the history of the Maruthu brothers. MDMK headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko said the governor has no morality to comment as he himself was appointed by a government that supported Godse

Ravi sends back file

For the second time, Governor RN Ravi has sent back the file relating to the TN government’s decision to appoint former DGP C Sylendra Babu as Chairman of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. Raj Bhavan sources said the file was returned a week ago

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and the ruling DMK are embroiled in a fresh row after the former accused the government of downplaying the legacy of freedom fighters in the state while participating in a memorial function for the Maruthu brothers who fought against the British towards the end of the 18th century. On Monday, Ravi charged that the identity and contributions of freedom fighters were occasionally celebrated on their anniversaries, for the vote bank. “Here is a society, which is badly fragmented along caste lines. I have not come across any state in India where students go to school wearing caste bands. When society is fragmented in terms of castes and national heroes have been forgotten by authorities, the castes own them. That’s how our national leaders are reduced to caste leaders today,” he said. Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin took an indirect jibe at the governor in his message on Tuesday, saying whenever the DMK ruled TN, it propagated the glories of freedom fighters. “The last days of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, would reveal the history of the ‘instant patriots’ who speak with nuance but a poisonous motive now. Freedom fighter and poet Subramania Bharathi described such people as fake swadeshis.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Governor Ravi speaking against sentiments of people, says Baalu In a hard-hitting statement titled ‘Restrain yourself, Raj Bhavan’, DMK treasurer TR Baalu said the governor has been expressing views against the popular government in TN and speaking against the sentiments of the people of the state. “This is nothing but his betrayal of the Constitution,” he said. Stating that those holding gubernatorial posts would not campaign and act like a politician, Baalu said, “Contrary to the tradition, the governor has been acting as a representative of the RSS and echoing the views of the BJP. He has been blabbering against the culture, history of Tamil language, and the Dravidian ideology.” Baalu went on to say that the governor is occupying a position created by the Britishers and is spreading canards. “The governor has referred to the call for observing Independence Day as a Black Day given decades ago. While Periyar EV Ramasamy said it was a sad day, Arignar CN Annadurai glorified it as a joyful day though they belong to the same ideology. This is history. When Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead, Periyar demanded that the country be named Gandhi Desam. Contrary to this, the governor has been speaking on behalf of an organisation that celebrates those who were accused of the assassination of Gandhi,” Baalu added. On Monday, the governor also said those in authority are shy of talking about the national freedom movement and the freedom fighters. “The moment they talk about them, they are exposed because they were the people who worked against the freedom movement. They collaborated with the British to defeat freedom movement. These are all matters on record. British archives will tell the truth about who were the agents of the British, who fought against the freedom movement,” he said. Minister KR Periakaruppan said the government had never reduced the legacy of the freedom fighters. Under the leadership of Stalin, they have continued to honour all freedom fighters. DMK was the party that brought life to the history of the Maruthu brothers. MDMK headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko said the governor has no morality to comment as he himself was appointed by a government that supported Godse Ravi sends back file For the second time, Governor RN Ravi has sent back the file relating to the TN government’s decision to appoint former DGP C Sylendra Babu as Chairman of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. Raj Bhavan sources said the file was returned a week ago Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp