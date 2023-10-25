Hearing, speech impaired boys run over by train near Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three boys with hearing and speech disabilities, visiting family for the holidays, were run over by an electric train and killed near Urapakkam on Tuesday. They were playing near the tracks when the tragedy occurred. Police said they neither saw the train coming nor heard its horn.

The boys were identified as J Suresh (14) and J Ravi (12) and H Manjunath (11). Suresh and Ravi were brothers and had a hearing impairment while Manjunath was speech impaired. They were students at a government boarding school for disabled students in Karnataka and came to Chennai three days ago to visit their parents over the holidays, police said.

The brothers’ father Jambaiya and Manjunath’s father Hanumanthan were originally from Hubli and settled in Chennai 20 years ago, taking up odd jobs. The families resided and worked at Urapakkam.

Around noon on Tuesday, the boys went out to play and ventured too close to the tracks between Urapakkam and Vandalur railway station. As they were playing, an electric train, from Chennai Beach station headed to Chengalpattu, was moving along the tracks. “The train hit them. They sustained severe injuries and died on the spot,” said police. Tambaram Railway Police recovered the bodies, which were sent for postmortem. A case was registered and a probe initiated.

