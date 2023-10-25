Home States Tamil Nadu

In a premature transfer, centre moves Keeladi-fame archaeologist to Delhi 

Sources said though transfers are effected once in three years, K Amarnath Ramakrishna has been transferred to ASI headquarters prematurely.

Published: 25th October 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Excavation at Keeladi.(File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ASI has transferred K Amarnath Ramakrishna, who has been serving as the Superintending Archaeologist of the Temple Survey Project in Chennai, to Delhi. Sources said though transfers are effected once in three years, Ramakrishna has been transferred to ASI headquarters prematurely. He assumed charge in Chennai in October 2021 and this transfer is a premature one. Ramakrishna had submitted a 982-page report on the first two phases of excavations in Keeladi in January. 

Strongly condemning the transfer of Ramakrishna within a short span from Tamil Nadu, Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, in a statement here, said archaeological research in Tamil Nadu has been attracting the attention of various countries across the globe in a big way.  New evidence of the antiquity of Dravidian civilisation has been unearthed in the state. 

“At this juncture, transferring Amarnath Ramakrishna, an officer in the ASI, to Delhi without any reason is condemnable.  This is a conspiracy to prevent the compilation of historical evidence of the Tamils’ ancient civilisation.  In the past also, Ramakrishna was transferred to many places and he returned to Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister MK Stalin should write to the Union Minister for Culture to retain Ramakrishna in Tamil Nadu will help research continue at a quick pace,” Veeramani said. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Amarnath Ramakrishna Keeladi excavation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp