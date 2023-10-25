Kanimozhi inaugurates houses rebuild using CSR funds in Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Parliamentarian Kanimozhi Karunanidhi inaugurated nine houses reconstructed using CSR funds at Therku Ilanthaikulam near Kayathar on Tuesday. Kanimozhi had adopted Therku Ilanthaikulam village panchayat during a grama sabha meeting in April last year. When she had recently visited the area to inaugurate a bus stand, Scheduled Caste residents from Manankathan village approached her and sought help to rebuild the dilapidated houses that were constructed in 1996.



Since there was no scheme pertaining to the reconstruction of houses, the parliamentarian decided to use CSR funds to help the residents after discussing the matter with Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan and District Collector Lakshmipathy.

நான் தத்தெடுத்துள்ள தெற்கு இலந்தைகுளம் ஊராட்சிக்குட்பட்ட மானங்காத்தானில் சிதிலமடைந்திருந்த தொகுப்பு வீடுகளுக்கு மாற்றாக, NTT GLOBAL DATA CENTER AND CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA நிறுவனத்தின் சமூகப் பொறுப்பு நிதியிலிருந்து ரூபாய் 80 இலட்சம் மதிப்பீட்டில் கட்டப்பட்டுவரும் புதிய… pic.twitter.com/PlAXroOMqH — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) October 24, 2023



CSR funds to a tune of Rs 80 lakh from NTT Global Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure India Private Limited in Chennai, were mobilised to rebuild as many as 20 houses. Construction of nine houses has been completed, and on Tuesday, Kanimozhi inaugurated these houses in the presence of the minister Geetha Jeevan, collector Lakshmipathy, Thoothukudi Mayor NP Jegan Periyasamy and other officials.



While addressing the gathering, Kanimozhi urged the people to send their wards to schools, especially girls, for whom the state government had devised schemes like 'Puthumai Pen'.

