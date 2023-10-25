More sculptures made out of scrap to be installed in Kovai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After the success of the first phase of the ‘scrap to sculptures’ initiative, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is all set to inaugurate the second phase of sculptures at the Ukkadam Periyakulam water body in the city. The civic body will inaugurate the works soon.

Civic body officials stated that the sculptors have made three birds by using over 10 tonnes of scrap metals obtained from various government buildings and government vehicles across the city. The civic body is carrying out several beautification and development works at the Ukkadam Periyakulam lake under the Smart City Projects at an estimated cost of Rs 62.17 crore.

In view of this, the civic body has been installing unique features and amenities at the bunds. As part of the project works, the civic body had roped in artists to install sculptures at the Periyakulam bund. Three artists, R Yesvendiran, S Sarath Kumar and a National Award-winning sculptor - Ramkumar Kannadasan have indulged in creating the sculptures using old scrap items in Ukkadam Periyakulam. Ramkumar is known for his seven-wonder sculptures that were made out of scrap materials and installed in the ‘Waste to Wonder Park’ in New Delhi.

Speaking to TNIE, Ramkumar said, “This time, we collected scrap materials from Bharathi Park and from other government buildings in the city and created three bird sculptures. Former CCMC commissioner M Prathap had suggested making sculptures of birds that visit these water bodies often instead of some random abstract sculptures. So, we started with scale drawing and carried out the project. We took 30 days to complete this project as it was more challenging than the first phase, which we had completed in 15 days.”

