Parents say private school in Alangulam conducting special classes for students on govt holidays

TENKASI: Parents of students studying in an Alangulam-based private school, petitioned minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi stating that the school administration is forcing their children to attend special classes during government holidays and that they are punishing their children if they complain about it.



S Senthilkumar, parent of one of the student, said after his repeated complaints to the officials, the administration of Jeeva Montessori Matric Higher Secondary School in Alangulam began forcing her daughter to quit the school, refused to provide her school van facility and made her sit in a separate room as a punishment. The authorities also allegedly threatened her by calling her to the school principal's room many times.



"The school administration has been conducting special classes for students of classes 10, 11 and 12 on all government holidays. Against this, several parents, including me, are constantly petitioning the district collector, chief educational officer and other officials. Based on our complaint, the District Educational Officer (DEO) for private schools sought an explanation on why the school conducted classes during Krishna Jayanti holiday. In a written response, the principal promised that they would not conduct the classes in future. However, after that also, they kept on conducting the special classes, causing mental torture to the students," he alleged.



Along with his complaint to the minister, Senthilkumar attached some supporting documents including the principal's announcement for special classes and teachers' note with signature in the school diary during the holidays. He and some other patients, on the request of anonymity, alleged that their children were undergoing mental agony due to the forced special classes being conducted without giving them leave, even on weekends. "Most of the private schools in Tenkasi district are conducting the special classes during the holidays and weekends. I even submitted a petition with the chief minister but to no avail," said a parent.



Angel Ponraj, Jeeva Montessori Matric Higher Secondary School principal, told TNIE that other private schools of the district were also conducting special classes during government holidays. "We are conducting such classes for the improvement of weak students and are not forcing anyone to attend them. We do not make any students sit in a separate room. We asked Senthilkumar's daughter to leave earlier in a van as per his wish and did not threaten her," she said. When asked about her letter, which promised no further special classes, Angel said she had written the same only based on the advice of school education department officials for the closure of the parents' complaint.



DEO Ramasubbu said the school administration informed him that they had not conducted the classes on Tuesday when he contacted them over phone. "St. Assisi Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Pavoorchatram had conducted special classes on Ayudha Puja on Monday. After my intervention, they declared leave for the students on Tuesday," he added.

