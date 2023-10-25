Project to probe deformities in Nilgiri tahrs

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Some mysterious physical deformity has been affecting Nilgiri tahrs for years - giant lymph nodes on their bodies, some as big as a football - and affecting its mobility. The phenomenon is observed from Nilgiris to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and even in neighbouring Kerala.

“We don’t know how fatal it is. Although the affected animals are not showing any signs of illness, the lumps can lead to the death of a tahr indirectly. There are cases where these lumps developed near the mouth, hind legs, udder etc. This would affect the tahr’s feeding routine and agility. These individuals can become easy prey,” S Priyanka, senior scientist and co-ordinator for Nilgiri Tahr Project, told TNIE. The Nilgiri Tahr Project was launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin to better understand the population and distribution of the state animal.

The only way to understand the condition is through biopsy for which few animals need to be captured for sample collection. “So far, no medical investigation was possible because the forest department was not able to lay their hands on a suitable tahr carcass because these animals mostly live in montane grasslands with rocky cliffs,” Priyanka said.

Scientists at WWF-India, who have been working on Nilgiri Tahr conservation for over two decades, said they have found these lymph nodes in at least 25 tahrs across Tamil Nadu. “It was not restricted to one range or location. In some divisions, we found more than one having this disease. For now, we are working in Mukurthi National Park to address this issue since that particular region has more such cases,” a scientist said.

He said preliminary observations indicate these lymphs are subcutaneous (situated under the skin), not in the muscle. “It’s not a fat body. We have collaborated with Madras veterinary college in 2020 for a preliminary investigation. They observed something similar in domestic animals. It is kind of a cyst caused by tapeworm, which is present in canines. We took the scat samples of tigers and leopards and found a live fragment in one of the samples,” a WWF-India scientist said.

Fact file

As per last assessment, there are 3,122 Nilgiri tahrs in TN and Kerala

There are 123 habitat fragments with confirmed occurrence of Nilgiri tahrs

Among these, they are extinct in 20 fragments

