SACON develops artificial falcon and dog to protect crops from peafowls

COIMBATORE: In a first of its kind initiative in Tamil Nadu, Sacon (The Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History) in collaboration with the Technology for Wildlife, a research group from Bannari Amman Institute of Technology (BIT-Sathymangalam), recently installed an artificial falcon bird crop safety system to prevent crops from being damaged by peafowls at a farm land in Thondamuthur.

According to sources, the system has been installed on a trial basis. It is connected to a daylight sensor and will be activated every 7 minutes for a duration of 30 seconds. Along with bird motions, the system would play a recorded sound of a falcon. It will work from 6am to 8am and from 4pm to 6pm when peafowls are active. An artificial dog crop safety system was also installed in the farm. The recorded barking sounds are expected to scare away the peafowls.

Tamil Nadu forest department had entrusted with Sacon the task to find a solution for human-peafowl conflict, and this a preliminary solution , sources said. HN Kumara, principal scientist of Sacon, told TNIE that birds are active till 8am from dawn and their foraging intensity reduces after that. “We have installed the two systems to check the results as peafowls are afraid of predator birds and dogs. Farmers need not to spend their own time in their field in chasing away the peafowls,” he said.

Sanjoy Deb, head of technology for wildlife, said the falcon bird system costs `7,000 and artificial dog crop safety system unit costs `6,000. A bird model was purchased from Hong Kong for this. Sacon senior scientist S Babu said that according to their study, districts like Krishnagiri, Thiruvannamalai, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tirupur have high peafowl populations.

